A curvy young lady has caused a stir online after a video of her distracting her boyfriend from working surfaced on social media

According to reports, the lady caused a scene because the pocket money her boyfriend who works as a trotro driver gave her was not encouraging

The video has caused a stir on social media as many people advise the boyfriend to terminate the relationship

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A curvy lady caused a frenzy online and, on the street, after it was purported that her boyfriend who works as a commercial bus driver popularly known in Ghana as trotro, did not offer her enough pocket money.

Curvy lady and her trotro driver boyfriend. Photo Source: @the1957news

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the lady with the voluptuous figure stormed her boyfriend's workplace to demand more money.

She hinted that if he refused to give her more money, she would not allow him to proceed with his duties for the day.

In the video, which surfaced online, she is seen causing a scene as she stood in front of the trotro and prevented her boyfriend from moving the bus.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

From the video, a voice could be heard informing the passengers about the inconvenience and encouraging them to board a different bus.

See the video below.

Reactions from Ghanaians on the incident

mzzleen:

Boyfriend or husband??? I'm confused here... unless they have a child together, if not then she's behaving childish. Even if they do have a child together or they are married this is not the place for all this senseless drama. It's uncalled for. If it's just boyfriend dierr madam what happened to you working also to add to the little he gave you. Instead of you praying that he make good sales and increase it for you, you're there forming magajia....abeg shift....

boatengameyaw1news:

I always say don’t date broke girls broke girls don’t have respect for anyone…

kwesiarmahnews:

May we never encounter such people in our lives

kemmatrades:

Chaley… May God deliver the two from each other

khali_mane:

We dey suffer oo, sometimes these ladies we call our women, only think about their money they will use, but not the individual who provides it..sometimes it best to live a life of Fun, and be passing through them..

selsam_fashion_hub:

cantata no dey finish

nsekuonlinedotcom:

Chairman fa Kakra ka hu erh

bae.sparkles:

but how is he going to give her money if she doesn’t allow him to work

___ann_ie:

Wait, did she attack the cameraman?? Because at the end it looked like it

__loisyy:

The result of wanting everything cheap

Ghanaian lady causes stir on 'The Flag, The Bum' challenge on Independence Day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh, in another story, reported that a gorgeous Ghanaian lady stole the spotlight on social media on the country's Independence Day, March 6, 2023.

This comes after she created a challenge of her own which was a different twist to the popular trend of 'The Flag, The Face'.

The post has generated massive conversations on social media as many admire her voluptuous figure in the viral video

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh