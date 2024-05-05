Singer King Promise arrived in the country on Sunday, May 5, 2024, after embarking on a successful Asian tour

There was a rich display of the Ga culture at the arrival terminal of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA)

The video melted many hearts in the comment section of the post

Ghanaian musician King Promise was given a presidential welcome after embarking on a successful Asian tour.

King Promise in photos. Image Credit: @iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

King Promise given a lovely welcome at KIA

King Promise arrvied at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in the afternoon on Sunday, May 5, 2024, with his team, in heartwarming videos.

He was handed a flower bouquet by a little girl and after receiving it, he lifted the littel girl off the ground and carried her as he and the rest of the fans and his team walked out of the airport.

A convoy of flashy cars were parked outside the airport and several motorbike were warming up and displaying their skills while awaiting the Terminator hitmaker to get into the car and leave the airport.

King Promise's grand welcome came after he sold out all the venues on his Asian tour.

Below is a video of King Promise and his team walking out of the arrival terminal at KIA.

Below is a video of the Ga community welcoming King Promise to Ghana.

Reactions as King Promise landed in Ghana after a successful Asia tour

Many people in the comment section were overjoyed that King Promise had landed safely into the country after selling out his Asian tour. Others also talked about how beautifully he was welcomed by the Ga people.

Below are the lovely reactions to the videos:

bhadmantynx said:

See maturity in his speech and posture unlike the other duo

__sally__may said:

But I don’t see his wedding ring ooooo️️️️️

niibonney1 said:

That’s a real Ga welcome song

richgenq said:

putting Ghana on the map

akwaaoforiwaa said:

Artist of the year. I don’t want to hear stories.

Below are more videos on the arrival of King Promise to Ghana after a successful Asia tour.

King Promise to drop new album, bragged about Terminator having over 215M streams

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician King Promise wrote an emotional speech on his X account about his successful Asian tour.

He also talked about his 2023 hit song Terminator which has garnered over 215 million streams

The multiple award-winning singer also announced that he would be dropping his new album soon, hinting that it was ready.

Source: YEN.com.gh