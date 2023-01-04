A mum is currently overwhelmed with uncontrollable joy after welcoming triplets, so she posted a video to celebrate

TikTok user, Mabel Teejay said in the video posted on January 1 that the babies were her greatest gifts in 2022

After the video went viral and received over 35.7k views, TikTok users noticed how beautifully large her baby bump was

A TikTok mum has posted a cheering video to celebrate the birth of her cute triplet babies.

The video of the three babies was posted on January 1 by Mabel Teejay who called the babies her greatest gifts for the outgone year 2022.

Mabel said the triplets are her greatest gifts of 2022. Photo credit: TikTok/@mabel_teejay.

In the 1 minute clip, Mabel showed her amazingly large baby bump and then a slide of her triplet babies.

Video of a new mother who gave birth to triplets

From the video, it could be seen that Mabel gave birth to two boys and a girl.

In one scene of the inspiring clip, Mabel was seen clutching all three babies as a cute smile danced on her face.

By the morning of Wednesday, January 4, the video had already been viewed over 35.7k times on TikTok alone.

Congratulatory messages are also pouring into Mabel's comment section as people are saying they want such a huge blessing in their families.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@ladyq237 said:

"My time will come with twin. Congratulations."

@user3858589934586 reacted:

"Congratulations! I tap from this blessing twins boy and girl."

@undies023 said:

"I tap from your blessing."

@ABENA CUTE BBY reacted:

"I tap in to your blessings sweetheart."

@TripleE said:

"So cute. Congratulations."

@user3593089901205 commented:

"I claim this wonderful blessing."

@Kate Philip wrote:

"Congratulations. I receive for this blessing."

@Agam success said:

"Congratulations. More blessing for you and your husband to take care of them."

@Asa_ugo1 said:

"Wow. Congratulations. I tap into this blessing."

@Eva Luna reacted:

"Congratulations. I tap from this blessing my dream kids."

Source: Legit.ng