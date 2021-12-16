TikTok sounds: 25 of the most popular on TikTok and their origin

The knack for content creation has skyrocketed in recent times. Even if you don't count yourself as creative, you may find the urge to become one when you hear popular TikTok sounds and watch the funny videos that some users share on the app.

If you are familiar with TikTok, even if you have not been creating videos like other users, you will agree that TikTok sounds are quite addictive as you hear them. In most cases, the same sounds are used by hundreds of thousands of users as background music for whatever video they have "cooked."

Most popular sounds on TikTok and their origin

There are hundreds of sounds that video creators use on TikTok, depending on what content they are dishing out. Some of these sounds are gleaned from the music of famous artists, while others are created from scratch by the user. Below is a quick look at 25 of the most popular sounds used on TikTok:

1. How you Like That

This is a track off BlackPink's 2020 album. It has received a lot of love from users on TikTok, and they use it for almost anything while tweaking the beat to sound a bit more aggressive. What you cannot miss, however, is the How You Like That statement. The song is used in trick videos and poses.

2. Good 4 U

When Olivia Rodrigo sang this song, she tried telling of her emotions after experiencing a heartbreak - it was not a good one. Nevertheless, the music is now popular among some users who would use it for almost anything emotional or not.

3. My Type

Saweetie must have had the ecocentrism of TikTok in mind when she was making this hit single because all it needed to become viral was what the song was all about. The sound is used in videos of people telling what their type is in whatever sense they mean it.

4. Lalala

This song by Y2k and bbno$ has helped TikTok users develop a new form of challenge where they try to match emojis as fast as possible with the Lalala sound playing in the background.

5. WAP

What do you expect when Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B team up on a song? Virality, right? WAP is a song majorly used in dancing challenges to show how good you can move.

6. Out West

This song has been used in almost 16 million TikTok videos, and this is enough proof of its popularity. It is a typical dance song.

7. Boss Bitch

Doja Cat has become popular on the app and among users with her addictive chorus. Ladies usually use it to show themselves off in whatever elements they are in.

8. Savage Remix

Most people discovered that Beyoncé raps well when Megan Thee Stallion featured her on this song. The collaboration has gone viral on TikTok.

9. Roses

SAINt JHN featured Imanbek in this remix, one of the slow TikTok songs out there. Dance challenges have been created of this sound.

10. Pop Out

Polo G gained TikTok popularity in 2021 with this song. The song made it to 95 on the Billboard Hot 100 at some point.

11. 23

This song has a lot of juice to be sapped as it features several famous artists. Mike Will Made-It teamed up with Juicy J, Miley Cyrus, and Wiz Khalifa on this song, and the scintillating lyrics and beat have grown on users.

12. You're a Mean One

Tyler, The Creator, finally decided to do a song that is not filled with controversial lyrics, which has become one of the fans' favourites. You're a Mean One is actually a theme song in Dr Seuss's The Grinch.

13. Reverse

Although this song was released as part of Vic Mensa's 2018 album, it has steadily risen to popularity among users of TikTok.

14. The Nights

Avicii is a musician that you can go to for cool songs to calm your nerves, and this is what this song has been able to do to listeners who have found several uses for it in their short videos.

15. Old Town Road

Lil Nas X did something in this country music, and the uniqueness has won him several accolades. He featured famous country musician Billy Cyrus in this one.

16. Earth

Lil D*cky must have felt the need to do something special in honour of the Earth when he did this song. However, little did he know that he was creating a TikTok sensation.

17. This is For Rachel

This TikTok sound is not off the track of any famous musician or any musician for that matter. It was just an angry woman giving her boss a piece of her mind because her work schedules had changed. Unfortunately, she sent the message to someone else in error, and the rest is history.

18. Don't Be Suspicious

Don't Be Suspicious TikTok sound is a 2015 NBC series titled Parks and Recreation. A dude (Jean) and his sister (Monalisa) decided to defraud their insurance company by faking Jean's death. But, of course, they would have been successful if they'd not blown their cover while secretly attending Jean's supposed burial by singing Don't Be Suspicious a little too loud in their colourful outfits.

19. Phone Down

Emily Warren has written great songs for famous artists The Chainsmokers and Dua Lipa, but she gained her fame on TikTok in a rendition of her 2016 song titled Phone Down.

20. They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops lyrics

This sound is growing as one of the most used on the TikTok sounds list. It is an emotional sound that depicts finding love and keeping it, and this is the story that most people use to tell in their short videos.

21. Mama, I am a criminal

This lyric is off the Criminal track on Britney Spears' 2011 Femme Fatale album, although users have intentionally removed some of the lyrics to drive their mischievous shoplifting narrative. The original lyric says, "Mama, I'm in Love With a Criminal."

22. Choose Your Character

This sound is used in Melee, allowing players to choose their preferred characters. This sound is a remake of a Super Smash Bros song made by Jim Walter.

23. I Just Did a Bad Thing

This is a lyric from Bill Wurtz's 2018 song. Just as the lyrics suggest, the sound has been used by users to show an unusual decision that they had made. It could be getting a new piercing, tattoo, or dying their hair in different colours.

24. Working is not my top priority

One of the Kardashian sisters' vocals gained popularity in TikTok not because of its melody but for its message. However, Kourtney Kardashian was not having it as her siblings scolded her for her work ethic, and she lashed out emotionally, "I think it's like everyone understands that we all have different priorities, and like, working is just not my top priority – it's never going to be."

TikTok users now use this statement to portray how they feel about working funnily.

25. I'm just a kid, and life is a nightmare

This song is almost two decades old as it was released in 2002 by the music group known as Simple Plan. However, TikTok users, especially Gen Zs, have now found a way to use the sound to portray their daily struggles as teenagers.

How to find songs on TikTok

The TikTok sound finder helps you find any song stuck in your head which you have been trying to obtain. The first thing is to remember some lyrics from the song you wish to find. Once that is settled, here are a few tips on how to go about discovering popular songs on TikTok.

Log into your TikTok; Type the lyrics into the audio search bar; Several videos that have used that sound in the past will pop up; You can choose any of the videos and navigate through some of the hashtags used in it to know the title of the sound; You can go online to download the song when you find it.

Alternatively, you can use apps like Shazam, Soundhound, and Musixmatch to try to locate that song you have been looking for. Then, all you need to do is play the sound on your TikTok app, then go ahead and launch any of the apps listed above on your phone.

The apps will listen to the sound and automatically tell if the song is stored in its library. Afterwards, you can download these apps directly or be directed to the appropriate music streaming platform.

How to download TikTok sounds

Did you finally find that sound you have been looking for, and now you are trying to download it for future use? Well, here are a few tips depending on how you want to go about it

Log into your TikTok app; Select the video that you desire; Tap on the “Share” button; Copy the link that pops up; Navigate to either of these sites: qload.info and ttdown.org; Paste the copied link in the input field; Click on the submit or process button as the case may be; You can now download the track and save it for future use.

What is the most popular song on TikTok right now in 2021?

Some of the most popular songs in TikTok in 2021 are songs by Doja Cat, Megan The Stallion, and Lil Nas X. Lil Nas X’s Montero, Call Me By Your Name, is doing numbers on TikTok.

TikTok sounds are one of the most exciting features of the app. Unfortunately, although the short videos are the primary content, they are mostly incomplete without suitable background sounds.

