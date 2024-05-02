A video of the birthday dinner of Ghanaian influencer Ama Burland has popped up on social media

The occasion which was held at the Kempinski hotel in Accra was graced by fellow influencers and renowned dancers

Netizen who thronged the comment section were stunned by the display in the video which was shared on X {formerly Twitter)

Ghanaian social media influencer and content creator, Princess Amdiya Burland, popularly known as Ama Burland celebrated her birthday this year in grand style.

She threw a massive dinner party for her friends and loved ones which took place at the Kempinski hotel in Accra.

Scenes from Ama Burland's birthday dinner Source: @KojoJunior

Source: Twitter

The big birthday party was graced by personalities including Dancegod Llyod, Allo Danny, Wesley Kesse, among others.

Endurance Grand was also present at the event.

Ama Burland who was dressed in a pretty mini straight dress has a lot of fun with her guests at the occasion. They sang, danced and enjoyed various meals at the event.

Almost all the guests were clad in lovely black outfits, however, YEN.com.gh is yet to confirm whether that was planned or it was a mere coincidence.

It was obvious in the video shared on social media that Ama Burland was excited, as she beamed with smiles throughout the celebration.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens have been commenting on the video which was shared on TikTok by @KojoJunior.

@remedyquan wrote:

"AMA be spec oh. I need her in my life."

@benbenaqua wrote:

"The way you dey stretch the words."

@allo_sidy wrote:

"Here somebody birthday nd she go booked kimpisky dinner woww. I tap into this grace."

@i_am_sitratulah wrote:

"Ala influencer."

Ama Burland details how she made $6400 from content creation in one month

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Burland has given details of how much she makes as a content creator, working with brands.

The social media influencer in an interview with 3Music TV, revealed the lucrative side of her content creation.

The socialite disclosed that she made an impressive $6400, approximately GH¢85,440, in January 2024 alone.

This revelation has sparked reactions on social media, with many expressing surprise at the earning potential of content creators in Ghana.

Her comment sparked reactions from social media users, with many expressing surprise as they did not know content creators earn that much in Ghana.

