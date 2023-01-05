A Ghanaian groom on his wedding day experienced a memorable moment that will forever remain in his mind

This was after he was made to kiss his bride for the second time as the groomsmen, invited guests and onlookers realized that he acted shy during the first kiss

This time around, he had to be guided to ensure he doesn’t flop or fumble again

A Ghanaian man and his beautiful wife may actually never forget what it felt like on the day of their wedding.

This is because a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @234lit captured the moment where the groom and his wife had to kiss to seal the marriage.

Shy groom kissing his new wife Photo credit@234lit/TikTok

Unlike others who would go in for the kiss with passion and enthusiasm, the groom acted rather shy as he moved his mouth slowly towards the lips of the bride.

The display of shyness by the groom did not go well with the invitees who demanded that the scene be repeated again and this time, done right.

To ensure that things went according to plan, one of the groomsmen came close to the groom and coached him as to how he should wrap his arms around the waist of his new wife, look into her eyes and then kiss her properly, something he did much to the admiration of all those who had gathered.

