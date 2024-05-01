Nana Ama McBrown has posted some beautiful photos on Instagram to celebrate the 2024 May Day

The style influencer looked decent in a three-quarter sleeve dress and classy black shoes to match her look

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei and other famous celebrities have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's photos

Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, is celebrating the 2024 Workers Day with some stunning photos.

The Onua Showtime entertainment programme host looked gorgeous in a simple cutout dress while posing beside her red car.

Nana Ama McBrown looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a charming coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her skin tone for the night photo shoot.

The mother-of-one accessorised her look with an elegant gold earring, two bracelets, and an expensive gold wristwatch.

Nana Ama McBrown wore black strappy heels that perfectly matched her two-tone outfit.

Check out the photos below;

Nana Ama McBrown looks fabulous in an African print dress

Nana Ama McBrown turned heads in a long-sleeve African print dress with a white long-sleeve shirt beneath the Onua Showtime program.

The style influencer looked incredible in a short fringe hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Dzemthelabel stated:

We love the Ever gorgeous @iamamamcbrown in this ravishing piece

Detailsbyneyomi stated:

Beautiful ❤️

Salmamumin stated:

Nana

kwabena_destiny__ stated:

Style ❤❤❤

voga_tresses stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ Empress

tinababy_gh stated:

Happy workers day beautiful Queen ❤️❤️

Jacyfosua stated:

My woman ❤️❤️❤️

Dwantourhene stated:

Nana Ama Owusuaaa wo twa ankasa ❤❤ whattttt a beautiful Woman

princedavidosei stated:

❤️ Brimm

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

OBAA AMA PAPABI❤️

_be_lyk_i.d.a.n stated:

Brimmmmmmm

yaw_gee_boy stated:

I guess you’re 30 yo so far as this attractive picture with such a beautiful gleeful smile is concerned❤️

