A Nigerian man got many people praising him when he went out of his way to rent a good apartment for his girlfriend's family

The lady's mother was excited by the gift as she danced around the empty house to show her gratitude

Nigerians who reacted to the video said they got emotional by the man's kind gesture to the family

A young Nigerian man, @infoxpressblog1, who always makes videos about his relationship on TikTok, has shown the moment he made his girlfriend's family happy.

In an earlier clip, the young man showed people the kind of shabby apartment the lady and her family members shared.

A video showed the girlfriend's family on their knees, praying and thanking the young man. Photo source: TikTok/@infoxpressblog1

Nigerian man rents flat for girlfriend's family

On Saturday, November 19, the man captured the moment he took his girlfriend's mother to the flat he just rented for them. He wondered if the woman would like it.

When the woman opened the door to the apartment and saw it was all tiled, she jumped up in joy as she kept thanking God for the blessing.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share emotional reactions

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 10,000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Electricfunds said:

"I feel like crying.. now I understand this quote.. don't marry a rich man instead marry a giver."

Daniel Stanley said:

"I make furnitures bro. if you need it furnished ill do it for free. just buy me the materials."

sandraojemekele Kiki said:

"This brought tears to my eyes.,, someone pls like so I can always come back."

Bernard Kwame Ayimah said:

"She’s a mother who’s content with any little thing they give her. God should give her long life and bless her handy works."

dhammie35 said:

"If this girl no marry this boy atlast ehnnn...i'll personally come for her."

