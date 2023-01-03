An elderly Ghanaian man has got netizens in stitches after a video of him posing with his wife for pictures dropped online

In the video, the woman even tried to ask her husband to smile so the photos could look nice but he still kept a straight face

Netizens who saw the video laughed at the actions of the man with some saying he was ready to take photos that morning

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An elderly Ghanaian man has cracked ribs online after a video of him and his wife posing for pictures surfaced on the net.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @hajiaruddest230, showed an elderly couple posing for pictures however the demeanour and posture of the man sought to suggest that he wasn’t in the mood for any of that.

In the 1-minute-32 second clip, the one who was taking the photographs was heard telling the woman to peck her husband on the cheek. However, the man seemed reluctant to act romantic as he kept a straight face.

Beautiful moment family ask their father to smile as they pose to take pics Photo credit@hajiaruddest230/TikTok

Source: UGC

It got to a point where the woman and other people around were practically pleading with the man to smile for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The funny family moment had gathered over 2000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video said the man was not in the mood to take pictures that morning.

enochasante40

Count yourself bless. I wish my parents were alive...

Ewurama Amoanimaah Osei-Tutu

This is my dad

Ivy Melissa

this girl can worry her parents

Christiana Benson Aboagye

dad don't chop luv tire now he's on pension

Oforiwaaaa

Mummy knows WhatsApp .Daddy is just not ready to be romantic

Ghanaian Woman Married For 37 Years Says Her Husband Is 'Useless' But She Hasn't Cheated Before

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a 37-year-old Ghanaian woman has raised eyebrows online after unveiling some of the eye-popping details surrounding her marriage of 37 years.

According to the enterprising woman who sells at the market, she got married to her husband at age 18, and since then, she has not looked back, cheated or considered having a different partner.

The woman, however, asserted that her man has not been responsible, describing him as 'borla goods'

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh