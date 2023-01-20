After collecting GHC 80 (3000 naira) to visit a Nigerian man, a lady switched off her phone and refused to honour the agreement

The displeased man took her to court and has reportedly being awarded GHC4000 (N150k) in damages against the lady

The court while ruling that the lady's act was tantamount to deceit, used her case to serve as a deterrence to others with such behaviours

An Enugu court has reportedly awarded GHC4,000 (N150k) in damages against a lady after she collected GHC80 (N3k) to visit a man but failed to show up.

A Nigerian lawyer @Egi_nupe_ who shared the story on Twitter said that the lady switched off her phone after collecting the money and this infuriated the man.

She switched off her phone after receiving the N3k. Photo Credit: Wavebreakmedia, Jasmin Merdan

The displeased man approached the Enugu law court and won. In the judgement, the magistrate held that the lady's act was deceitful.

The sum awarded was intended to serve as a deterrent to other ladies with such deceitful behaviours.

The tweets blew up and sparked a debate among both genders as people weighed in on the matter.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@IbejiNoble said:

"So happy for that young man....if u no say u no wan do,no collect money ...ladies have always been greedy just like their mama Eve,but their greed for this present generation has shifted a notch higher....."

@Klintzmann said:

"Inspiration: Use 30k invite like 10 girls, give each 3k Tfare. When they refuse to show up, go to Enugu court. 150 * 10 is 1.5m.

"No say I no cut soap for you ooo."

@elgeotaofeeq said:

"We need someone to help us file a case against urgent 2k too, that request is killing guys."

@Sholexx_ said:

"They don't need to rush to Enugu court. All they need is to reference the judgement to gain lawsuit."

@DareHardy09 said:

"Good judgement and guys it’s in the law ooo so take advantage of it if them wan scam you urgent 2k and don’t show up."

Lady drags man to court for exposing her after she didn't show up at his place

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man was dragged to court by a lady who he exposed over her failure to show up at his house after he sent her GHC20 transport fare.

Narrating why he dragged her, Lubem said they became good friends on Facebook after a series of chats.

According to him, Kor said she had wanted to know him better and this made him send her GHC20 to come over as her place wasn't far from his. Lubem said she had actually told him her t-fare was GHC7 but he sent an extra GHC13 to demonstrate his generosity.

