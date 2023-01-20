A lady has thrown social media into a frenzy after she said that any guy who wants to take her out on a date must budget GH₵2000 and above

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the lady explained that she has a taste for expensive things, hence the amount

Netizens who reacted to the video were stunned by the amount the young lady quoted

A young Ghanaian lady has got people talking after she revealed the amount any man who plans to take her out on a date must budget for.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @dappyluffa captured the moment where the pretty dark-skinned lady in an answer to how much a guy must have on him in order to take her out on a date said GH₵2000 and above will be enough.

The lady said the budget of GH₵2000 is because of the type of place she will insist the guy takes her to, coupled with the things they will buy.

The interviewer seemed shocked by the lady’s answer and never anticipated such a response from her.

Ghanaians react to the amount quoted

Netizens who reacted to the young lady’s comment expressed diverse opinions, as some said she was only bragging, whereas others also feared she doesn’t know the value of the amount she quoted.

Priscilla Teye681

Do she know the amount she just mentioned?

Sa ad

So dat expensive place she want go nu. She go use 6s tke pix der ?

husseinabdullah1750

U can’t do this in Costa Rica

MacJeneral. Fresh bee

Please ask her again..she keeps saying a day instead of a date…she didn’t understand the question

Sa ad

This one dey carry hunger go date oo

