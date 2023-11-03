A video of how a young lady received her boyfriend after two years in prison has gone viral on the internet

The lady, who could not hide her excitement, proceeded to shop for the guy on his return

Many people who saw the video commended the young lady for being a caring lover

A Ghanaian has left many people feeling emotional after announcing that her boyfriend, who was imprisoned, has finally been released.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady @dzifa233 shared a video showing the moment she travelled to Cape Coast to meet her lover for the first time in two years.

The love couple first celebrated the emotional reunion by visiting a beach and enjoying time together before lodging at a hotel.

The lady admitted in the caption of the video that she missed the guy so much, and that was evident judging from the way she cuddled him.

She also got some items for him on his release from prison.

The 31-second video captioned "can't hold my tears congratulations my love " has gathered over 27,000 likes and 800 comments.

Ghanaians commend the lady for sticking with the guy

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video praised the young lady for being caring.

Abena Asiedua Accam stated:

I miss him I miss him nyinaa edie nti aa

abena cupcake commented:

The sisterhood is proud of you. You will be our guest speaker this Christmas

Kay added:

So when somebody go call me her man , God if I’m a stone tell me

Jo_Cole_10 indicated:

I haven't been to prison yet but I ve been replaced eiii 2 years well done

E L I K P L I M wrote:

Most ladies may not wait this long but you did. May the heavens smile you guys

