A set of Ghanaian twins have won the admiration of netizens after they shared a video of how they gave their mom a special treat on Valentine’s Day.

The proud mother spent her Valentine's Day in the company of her sons as they marked the day with an outing

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the twins for showing love to their on such a special occasion

An elderly Ghanaian woman could not have asked for more after her twin sons gave her a special treat on Valentine's Day.

The 1-minute 28-second video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @twinsdiaries captured the moment their mom had to choose whether to spend the day at home or at an outing.

After she opted to spend the day outside the house, the elderly woman was first taken to Melcom supermarket where she got a hamper as she requested.

From there, her kids booked a studio photoshoot session for her and then capped it off with dinner at a plush restaurant where she was given a queenly treatment and served with Jollof and meat.

The heart-warming video which was captioned “Mum was the best option for Val's, Mum we are indeed proud of you” sparked an emotional reaction from netizens who commended the twins for putting smiles on the faces of the mother.

Ghanaians commend the twins who blessed their mom on Val's Day

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 71,000 likes and 3000.

Fukeh Mercy:

I pray for all working mothers that they will enjoy the fruits of their labour

Joyce:

I cried watching this because I lost my mommy when I was only 7yr

sylviananabedford:

mom can pick correct stuffs, God continue to bless you and your brother for putting smiles on mom's face

Paa Kwesi Alor:

God bless you for giving mom a treat.

Barkisu Fatawu:

you made me cry I also have twins and boys as well,May God bless them to be like you guys

Raymondee:

God bless you bro for giving momsy a good treat. I pray for this day to also come in my own life.

