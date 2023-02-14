A gentleman who was interviewed about his plans regarding Valentine's Day is generating numerous reactions on social media

According to him, there is no reason for him to take out a girl on the day when he could use the same amount to stake a bet

Interestingly, many social media users have supported his idea, adding that investments have to be prioritized

A young man in Ghana has said he would not want to take a girl out on a date and spend as high as GH₵200 just to eat and drink or have fun.

In a street interview that was conducted by Pulse Ghana with street quiz master Nanaday, the gentleman revealed that he would rather use the same amount to stake a bet on matches that would be played that day.

As though that was not enough, the young man further mentioned that he might decide to even go out with boys than a girl, which gave an impression that he probably had something against the other gender.

Man talking about his Valentine's day plans Photo credit: NoSystem images via Getty Images, Pulse Ghana via Facebook

What social media users are saying about his Valentine's Day plan

Tons of reactions trailed the thought shared by the young man. Some captivating ones have been captured below.

Marcellinus Akatili indicated:

I,m with you brother, if the investment is successful then we will take another plan with Bae

Sandra Botwe mentioned:

If I were a man ….. kaiiiissshhhh. The brotherhood is proud of u

Abdul Shakur stated:

The Brotherhood is proud of you. Love is built on Money being the foundation these days.

UG student says she wants a car and apartment as Valentine's Day gift

In another story, a charming University of Ghana student has raised men's awareness of her expectations for Valentine's Day.

In a video that YEN.com.gh saw on CampusSharkboy's YouTube page, the woman who was asked what her dream Valentine's Day gift would be answered that she would prefer an apartment, a car, or a bouquet of money.

Shantel made it clear that the money bouquet must consist of GH 50 notes and that the overall sum cannot be less than GH 5000.

The woman continued, saying that she too prefers a Range Rover and won't accept anything less.

