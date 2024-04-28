Ras Nene, in a video, was at East Legon with his crew when two pretty ladies spotted him and approached him to say hi

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene, in a video, was spotted in East Legon, where he was approached by two admirers. The actor was in the company of his crew when the lovely encounter occurred.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed the two ladies approaching the actor to say hello. Ras Nene greeted them warmly with a friendly smile and asked for their names.

The actor interacted with the excited ladies, cracking jokes that had them laughing happily. The atmosphere made many netizens smile as they witnessed Ras Nene’s down-to-earth personality.

Many Ghanaians were impressed by the love shown by Ras Nene, praising him for his humility and approachability. The comments section of the video was filled with positive comments as folks commended the actor.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

McCarthy Charles said:

I really like this man…. He make me laugh when I went through broken heart

Mandela Gh wrote:

Man stays so humble and God continue to lift him

AHBENA~PEP reacted:

He’s very free to everyone and open person such a lovely soul ❤️❤️❤️Gye Wo 2 Aka✌️

nharnharyaw reacted:

akohwie hene get one aa he go put her on charge ruf

Nigel Mawulikplim said:

Your man get the girl in white aa he no go take joke oo

Ras Nene at the market

In another story, Ras Nene, in a video, stormed the Makola market in Accra, and the market women were super excited to see him.

In the video, the market women could be heard screaming with excitement upon seeing the actor.

Ras Nene was at the market to distribute flyers for his protégé Kyekeku's upcoming 1957 film premiere.

