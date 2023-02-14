A Ghanaian man has earned the admiration of netizens after a video of him proposing marriage to his girlfriend surfaced online

In a video on TikTok, the young man paid a surprised visit to her girlfriend who was attending to a patient

Netizens who reacted to the video were left in awe as they congratulated the love birds and wished them all the best

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man is trending after a video of him proposing marriage to his girlfriend who is a medical doctor surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @akosuah_serwahgh, the young man was captured in the company of a few friends as he walked majestically into the consulting room where his girlfriend was attending to a patient.

Ghanaian man proposes to girlfriend who is a doctor in a consulting room Photo credit@akosuah_serwahgh/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

Eager to prove his love, the young man walked straight to his girlfriend, knelt down in front of her and then presented her with a flower, which she accepted.

After that, he took the hand of the beautiful doctor and placed a ring on her finger.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The lovely moment drew cheers and applause from the patient and onlookers.

The visibly excited medical doctor could also not hide her joy as she embraced her lover for the pleasant surprise.

Ghanaians comment on the marriage proposal

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Some netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the love birds.

lady_anngie1:

The patient should have left before, all the same congrat

Slym_Dollar:

She is a Doctor....She needs a real rose ...say yes

Nasco:

why did you force her to say Yes

felicia owusu:

see how the patient is happy

Man says he'll use ₵200 to stake bet than take a girl out

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young man in Ghana revealed that he would not want to take a girl out on a date and spend GH₵200 just to eat and drink or have fun.

In a street interview that was conducted by Pulse Ghana with street quiz master Nanaday, the gentleman revealed that he would rather use the same amount to stake a bet on matches that would be played that day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh