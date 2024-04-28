Jomoro Constituency lawmaker Dorcas Affo-Toffey has shown off her voluptuous figure in photos online

The legislator proudly posed in a form-fitting outfit and showed off her designer bag in the images

The frames, posted on X by the user @SIKAOFFICIAL1, had netizens expressing admiration for the curvy politician

While many women have gone under the knife to boost their self-worth and confidence, politician Dorcas Affo-Toffey has a naturally curvy look.

The Jomoro Constituency legislator, also an entrepreneur/philanthropist and mum of dancehall musician Fantana, has displayed her voluptuous figure in a fitting dress.

Jomoro MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey flaunts curves in latest photos. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Source: Twitter

In the photos posted on X (formerly Twitter), the lawmaker had squeezed herself into the body-grabbing outfit as she posed for the camera.

Showing off her physique, along with her outfit and accessories, Affo-Toffey beamed for the lens.

Blogger features Affo-Toffey

Popular Ghanaian X blogger SIKA OFFICIAL1 posted the eye-catching frames of the politician on his platform.

''Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro constituency, is a sight for sore eyes as she takes to her Instagram page to flaunt her God-given assets,'' he captioned the images.

See the photos below:

Netizens swoon over Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Peeps who showered the MP with sweet compliments noted that she deserves to be celebrated.

@DaavibaBraqwajo said:

Each give way p3...adey transfer my vote go there... sharp koraa.

@Brownz_Mss indicated:

Perfect woman, perfect body.

@mc_hayford said:

Kind of sugar mommy boys they need.

@MrDwein commented:

Eiii MP wei de3 I know the majority of her voters be ma Gender.

@jminks18 gushed:

God-given assets indeed.

@KingFabulo said:

With these assets, she will hold that seat for life.

@FLEXY024 wrote:

She has a good past and her future looks brilliant.

@AduSowah reacted:

My mouth no fit talk weytin my eyes don see.

