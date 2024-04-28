Dorcas Affo-Toffey: Jomoro MP Flaunts Curves In Tight Outfit, Netizens Drool: “Perfect Woman”
- Jomoro Constituency lawmaker Dorcas Affo-Toffey has shown off her voluptuous figure in photos online
- The legislator proudly posed in a form-fitting outfit and showed off her designer bag in the images
- The frames, posted on X by the user @SIKAOFFICIAL1, had netizens expressing admiration for the curvy politician
While many women have gone under the knife to boost their self-worth and confidence, politician Dorcas Affo-Toffey has a naturally curvy look.
The Jomoro Constituency legislator, also an entrepreneur/philanthropist and mum of dancehall musician Fantana, has displayed her voluptuous figure in a fitting dress.
In the photos posted on X (formerly Twitter), the lawmaker had squeezed herself into the body-grabbing outfit as she posed for the camera.
Showing off her physique, along with her outfit and accessories, Affo-Toffey beamed for the lens.
Blogger features Affo-Toffey
Popular Ghanaian X blogger SIKA OFFICIAL1 posted the eye-catching frames of the politician on his platform.
''Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro constituency, is a sight for sore eyes as she takes to her Instagram page to flaunt her God-given assets,'' he captioned the images.
See the photos below:
Netizens swoon over Dorcas Affo-Toffey
Peeps who showered the MP with sweet compliments noted that she deserves to be celebrated.
@DaavibaBraqwajo said:
Each give way p3...adey transfer my vote go there... sharp koraa.
@Brownz_Mss indicated:
Perfect woman, perfect body.
@mc_hayford said:
Kind of sugar mommy boys they need.
Eiii MP wei de3 I know the majority of her voters be ma Gender.
@jminks18 gushed:
God-given assets indeed.
With these assets, she will hold that seat for life.
She has a good past and her future looks brilliant.
@AduSowah reacted:
My mouth no fit talk weytin my eyes don see.
Fantana's mother flaunts curves in star-studded corset gowns
In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Fantana's mother, Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the current Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, posted lovely videos flaunting her curves in corset gowns.
Sharing the videos on her Instagram and TikTok pages, Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey revealed that her looking regal was to attend a wedding.
