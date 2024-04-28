Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has landed in London to support fellow artiste Medikal’s concert at The O2 arena

Revered Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has arrived in the UK to support Medikal’s concert at indigo in The O2.

The Already hit musician was accompanied by his manager, Sammy Flex, and other team members when he arrived in London to support his fellow artiste.

Shatta Wale arrives in UK to support Medikal's concert. Photo credit: shattawalenima/amgmedikal.

Source: Twitter

The highly publicised music event is scheduled for Friday, May 3, 2024, at the venue.

Shatta Wale and Medikal exude friendly vibes

The musicians were spotted oozing best-friend vibes when Shatta Wale arrived in the UK ahead of the concert.

Watch the video where Shatta Wale meets Medikal in London below:

How fans reacted to the videos

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments under the clips of Shatta Wale and Medikal.

@SshareJesus said:

What goes around comes around. What are friends for? Big ups to Wale.

@bra_kobbie commented:

It’s my prayer I get a loyal friend like Shatta Wale.

@iamnanaekow commented:

Soon it gonna be your turn brother. Yours gonna be world tour trust.

@valhugo85 wrote:

Nawooo for Ghanaians so all the artists in Ghana are going to perform at 2k capacity indigo but still as today the place isn't sold out yet. Ghana don't have an industry walahi. Sorry oo.

@OsarfoRedeemer commented:

Background song..man.

@bra_kobbie reacted:

Aside from his useless banters online, he’s still a loyal friend to forget.

@Josh_Reason9 commented:

Champion! Pah pah pah.

@Agudey_Focus said:

Your man never dey disappoint.

Medikal visits Ghana High Commissioner to UK ahead of 02 concert

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, is gearing up for his highly anticipated concert at the iconic indigo in The O2 arena.

Ahead of the May 3, 2024, concert, Medikal jetted off to London with his team to prepare for the event. As part of the activities, the rapper paid a courtesy call to Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankom.

Source: YEN.com.gh