A kid made many people complain on TikTok as she blocked off the camera filming her sister's dance

She placed her head closed to the camera when her sister was about to shake her waist and entertain her audience

Many men in the comment section had funny things to say to the kid, as some called for her to be locked up

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A curvy young lady (@chancelvie_4luv) was about to dance and roll her waist when her kid sister suddenly appeared on camera.

She blocked off her big sister and placed her whole face in front of the camera. The way she used her finger to open her eye suggested a kind of spite.

The kid blocked off the camera while her sister was about to dance. Photo source: @chancelvie_4luv

Source: UGC

Lady "spoils" sister's dance show

After some seconds, she moved away from the camera and gestured towards it for people to only focus on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The girl's sister was frustrated. Many men in the comment section were angry that she made them miss what would have been a good show.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

Id said:

"At your age you don start wickedness."

trickason bombardier 52 said:

"This kid is enemy of happiness and progress, I swear."

Temmytee said:

"Pass me that belt first."

Fred Major Jr said:

"I've never been so angrier at a kid this much in my entire life til now."

Starbwoy said:

"Heaven is far from this girl waiting be this."

king chohz said:

"Nah why some children no dey last be this oo."

kingbarnabas4 said:

"Abeg next time you wan do video for us try dey lock this small girl for one room please."

user2002966546734 said:

"Na why i no dey like to play with children everything small thing they will use as play."

iskeel said:

"You this girl commot make I see something."

Mother and daughter show off dance skills

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a short video showing a mother and her daughter dancing confused many people online as they tried to tell them apart.

The mother looked as curvy as her young daughter. If not that the lady labelled the video, many could have easily passed them off as friends.

Some netizens who reacted to their video argued that the mother had surgery to achieve her attractive curves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng