A Nigerian lady has said she is returning home from the UK, where she lives to search for a suitable husband

The lady said her decision to return is due to the scarcity of husbands and suitors generally in the UK

A video she posted on TikTok in which she made her declaration has sparked funny reactions among Nigerians

A Nigerian lady who lives in the UK is set to return home to search for a suitable husband.

This much was made known in a short video she posted on her TikTok handle, @queenpepiana.

The lady said she was coming home to search for a husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenpepiana.

In the video, which lasted for 52 seconds, the lady declared her intention to storm Nigeria from the UK for the sole purpose of finding a suitor.

Lady laments scarcity of husbands in the UK

According to her, the decision to come home is owing to the fact that there is a scarcity of suitors in the UK, where she currently resides.

She, however, specified the kind of man she would be searching for when she finally makes it back to Nigeria.

According to her, she would like to have a very loyal and caring man as a husband. She said while she would work and pay the bills, the man would cook and do other things for her.

The video has gone viral and sparked funny reactions from many Nigerians on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@sundaysetonji710 said:

"Please do you want someone you can remote."

@victorclement766 commented:

"Madam leave that story there is no man that will be loyal hundred per cent."

@lavender lsrael ejime said:

"No man like that madam."

@Penn Tang Tamungang said:

"Go find a person from your village."

@Doggy said:

"I am waiting for you."

@so peaceful said:

"You aren't serious at all, you in UK like this?"

@ikokopedro reacted:

"Hello beautiful how are you doing."

