Legendary footballer, Zico, was the victim of a robbery in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony

The 71-year-old lost valuables, including a Rolex watch and diamond necklace, in the unfortunate incident

He has already lodged a complaint to the police, prompting investigations in a bid to find the perpetrators of the act

Brazilian football legend Arthur Antunes Coimbra, famously known as Zico, experienced an unfortunate incident in Paris just before the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Invited by Team Brazil as part of a distinguished delegation, Zico faced a disheartening event even before the festivities began.

Zico allegedly faced a robbery incident in Paris on the eve of the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony. Photos by Matthew Ashton - AMA and Universal Archive.

Source: Getty Images

When did the robbery occur?

According to Goal, the robbery occurred on Thursday night after he left his hotel.

The 71-year-old was carrying a suitcase containing a Rolex watch, a diamond necklace, and €2,000 and $2,000 in cash, all of which were stolen.

Zico, who previously managed the national teams of Japan and Iraq, reported the theft case to the Paris prosecutor's office, prompting an investigation.

How did the robbery occur?

Le Parisien reported that the incident unfolded when Zico placed his briefcase in the back of a taxi.

An individual approached the taxi driver, distracting him, while an accomplice seized the opportunity to steal the briefcase.

What's next for Zico?

While he prays the Parisian police can find the suspects and return the stolen valuables, the former Flamengo star also hopes his presence in the French capital inspires Team Brazil in its pursuit of success at the Olympics.

Who is Zico?

Nicknamed the "White Pele," Zico was one of Brazil's top players in the 1980s.

The former midfielder scored 48 goals in 71 outings for the Selecao, per Transfermarkt.

Renowned for his free-kick prowess, he is considered one of the greatest players never to have won the World Cup, a sentiment shared by Michel Platini.

