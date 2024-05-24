A proud father was overwhelmed with emotions after seeing the building project of his young son

This was after the father escorted his son to inspect the ongoing project at Tse Ado in Accra

Many who chanced on the video making rounds on social media praise the father for being proud of his son's achievement

A video of an elderly man's emotional reaction to his young son's achievement has surfaced online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the old man overwhelmed with emotions after accompanying his son to inspect the progress of work of his ongoing building project.

Kwesi Banton (left) and his father (right) Photo credit: kwesibanton/TikTok

Rhe old man, upon seeing the huge house at Tse Ado, a suburb of La in the Greater Accra Region, fought hard to contain his emotions as tears rolled down from his eyes.

After seeing how excitedly emotional the old man had become, the young, whose face was not shown in the video, allowed him some space to devour his proud-father moment alone.

In a caption accompanying the video, the young man, identified as Kwesi Banton, described his father as the "most hard-working man" he had ever met.

"I surprised my father (the most hard-working man I know) with one of my projects in Tse Addo. He cried. I believe he felt proud. Thank you Papa for inspiring me. Love you," he said in the caption.

Kwesi Banton further thanked his father for being the inspiration behind his success.

Watch the video below.

Netizens praise Kwesi and his father

Netizens who chanced on the video praised Kwesi and his father. Some of the comments are compiled below:

uknw also said:

"My Dad is rather Jealous. Hmm some parents are something else."

user96908165421310 also said:

"Not my Dad who never pay 1ghc from my primary to tertiary (Big Ups To My Grandma),"

Aishatu commented:

"I hope you have used the wealth creation formula! which is; let him lay his hands on you to bless you before, the OVERLORD calls him."

Mr Jay also commented:

"your father is the only real person who genuinely wants you to be better and bigger than himself,without any envy nor jealousy."

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

