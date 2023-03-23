A video seen on Twitter shows the interesting moment a man proposed marriage to his girlfriend

What has made the video go viral is that the man took the lady to an expressway and proposed to her there

Many Twitter users who have seen the video are of the view that what transpired could be true love

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A man has proposed marriage to his girlfriend, and the video of the moment has gone viral on Twitter.

The romantic moment was captured in a 24 seconds video posted on the platform by @sk_bongomin93.

The man proposed to his girl in public and she said yes. Photo credit: Twitter/@sk_bongomin93.

Source: UGC

The most interesting thing about the proposal is that the man did it publicly.

Man proposes to his woman in public

The short video showed the man kneeling by the roadside with a ring in his hand, as he asked for his girl's hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They were both simply dressed and seemed very much in love with each other.

Of course, the girl said yes, and the man happily inserted a ring into her finger.

The video has sparked reactions on Twitter. Some people are of the view that the couple is truly in love. The video was said to have been recorded in Gulu, a city in Uganda.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@_Benjee256 said:

"This is beautiful. My woman and I look forward to something like this in the future."

@Pliam_ commented:

"She looks really young."

@GeorgeKidega1 said:

"How can he kneel down, it a woman's duty to kneel for a man. Me as an advocate for a boychild we still need more refresher training. Just know am sad."

@kamala_emma commented:

"The lady is so humble and she "said" yes. Glory be to God."

@MeddieMambo said:

"Bambi this seems to be true love."

@AyikoWale2 reacted

"This is a real man I appreciate him a lot n thank the lady for understanding him."

Man proposes to girlfriend in front of hospital

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady was treated to a double surprise after she stepped out of the hospital following her discharge from the medical centre with her newborn.

The first surprise was her family members showing up outside the hospital to celebrate her discharge and the child's safe delivery.

Amid the jubilation and excitement, her man who had been with her all through popped the marriage question.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng