A Nigerian woman who relocated to the UK before her husband was so happy to see him again after three years

The woman was nervous as she awaited the man's arrival at Heathrow Airport moments before seeing him

Many couples who are also in long-distance relationships because of migration hope to see their lovers someday

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A woman, @anneibk, in the UK, has made a video to capture the moment her husband finally joined her abroad after three years.

In the video that has gone viral, she could not keep calm as she kept jubilating in anticipation of her husband's arrival.

The wife said that she could not be happier. Photo source: @anneibk

Source: UGC

Happy couple's reunion in the UK

Immediately she saw her husband coming out of the arrival section at Heathrow Airport, where she went to pick him up, she ran towards him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

They both hugged for several seconds to show that they had missed each other. Many people on TikTok rejoiced with the couple.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments and more than 6,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

deeab said:

"I love this so much for you to all your years of happiness together now."

Monique Morrison said:

"I tap into this....hoping my day will come soon."

Mylash.London said:

"I’m so single man."

florenceapiyo95 said:

"It's been 1 year 9 months for me. I'm looking forward to such a moment."

Heleecus said:

"Oh I no this feeling too well I can't wait for the last time this year! Been six years."

user8671907950616Ms A said:

"Congratulations.... I am now 2years and still counting in a long distance relationship too."

Queen Jones said:

"Yessss!! Congratulations i cant wait to pick my hunny up from the airport."

Man relocated abroad, left wife & child behind

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young mother (@kinty2020) of one shared a very emotional video that captured the moment her husband, who got the opportunity to chase his dream, was leaving them.

At the airport, the lady and their son said goodbye to the man as he wheeled his bags. It was such an emotional parting. The wife tried hard not to cry.

Before the man left them, he wheeled their kid in a trolley for some seconds. The woman said allowing her husband to seek greener pastures in Italy was a tough decision for the family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng