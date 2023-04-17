Dr Kweku Oteng, the founder of the Angel Group of Companies, celebrated his birthday with an extravagant celebration at his opulent Kumasi mansion

The Ghanaian businessman started the occasion with thanksgiving before welcoming his new age with a party

Numerous internet users reacted to one of the adorable videos from the occasion, where he was spotted with one of his wives on the dance floor

The founder of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kweku Oteng, celebrated attaining a new age with a lavish birthday party at his fancy residence in Kumasi.

The Ghanaian business owner and millionaire kicked off his momentous occasion with thanksgiving before celebrating the day with an opulent party.

Dr Oteng's look

He sported an all-white outfit for the occasion, exactly like most of his family and loved ones present at his birthday bash.

Kweku Oteng chills with his wife at his fancy mansion on his birthday. Photo credit: Angel FM Kumasi 96.1.

Source: Facebook

Dr Oteng was captured in several shots and videos at the classy occasion, where he was filmed joining one of his wives on the dance floor.

In one of the videos spotted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman proudly hits the dance floor to exhibit his moves with his significant other, who was rocking a coordinating ensemble.

Online users and fans of the millionaire took to the comments section to wish him well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Dr Kwaku Oteng and his wife

Iscobwoy Nation said:

May God bless you Daddy long life and prosperity.

Comfort Kuadzi posted:

So beautiful. May God bless this family.

Saanana said:

Wife number 1 or 2. Where are the others?

Mathew Gyeabour commented:

So beautifully.

Yaw Sergio said:

Sika nono. Better work hard and stop blaming Akufo-Addo and John Mahama. Hw3.

Christy Doe Tetteh celebrates 67th birthday

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah celebrated Reverend Dr Christy Doe Tetteh's new age with a posh V8 car gift.

The two, who have been associates for many years, are shown at the 67th celebration of Reverend Tetteh's historic day dressed in white, just like everyone else.

According to Ghanaweb, Apostle General Ankrah gives the seasoned female preacher the brand-new V8 automobile in one of the photos, as seen on YEN.com.gh.

