Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has shown he is a man of peace and political tolerance

In a viral video spotted on Facebook, the young politician is seen dancing with his political opponent Lydia Seyram Alhassan

In 2016, John Dumelo contested for the NDC against the NPP's Madam Lydia Alhassan, who is the sitting MP

A video of National Democratic Congresss (NDC) politician John Dumelo and New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician Lydia Alhassan dancing together at an event has drawn praise from Ghanaians.

The two looked like a lovely couple as they displayed smooth dance moves to the admiration of all present.

The video, which has over 250 shares, has garnered comments praising the political figures for setting a good example of togetherness.

NDC's John Dumelo and NPP's Lydia Alhassan captured dancing together Image credit: @hon.alhassanlydia @johndumelo1

In 2016, John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan engaged in a fierce battle for the heart of Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in Accra.

John Dumelo narrowly lost to his more seasoned political rival. But he promised to make a return in 2024.

However, this impending political battle could not stop them from enjoying each other's company on the dance floor.

In the footage, they danced slowly towards the centre of the stage in elegant outfits. John Dumelo looked handsome in a white, neatly-tailored shirt as he held Lydia Alhassan's hand to follow his lead.

The MP also showed up in a white ankle-length dress with lace-detailed puffed sleeves. Her hair was held back in a ponytail, showing her beautiful facial features.

Watch the video here:

Ghanaians react to an adorable video of NDC's John Dumelo and NPP's Lydia Alhassan on the dance floor

Ghanaians have fallen in love with the beautiful footage of the two political rivals dancing together and have been reacting to it:

Efumwaa Farms commented:

Same Tribe, same Constituency, same Dance, same Country and same atmosphere... Love this ❤️. Peaceful Ghana

Olivia Sam wrote:

Absolutely amazing. We have a beautiful country. Let us cherish it in our hearts

Bonbanye Christie said:

Wow, this is so beautiful. This is how it should be ❤️ Politics should not tear us apart

Patricia Owusu wrote:

One Ghana ❤️, One love, absolutely beautiful and amazing

