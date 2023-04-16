The apostle general of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, has gifted Reverend Dr Christy Doe Tetteh a high-end V8 car

He reportedly presented the brand-new whip to the veteran female preacher during her 67th birthday celebration

Reverend Dr Tetteh could be seen gleefully having the time of her life in photos that show the fun moments at her party

Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah celebrated Reverend Dr Christy Doe Tetteh's new age with a posh V8 car gift.

The two, who have been in a committed relationship for many years, are shown in images dressed entirely in white, exactly like everyone else, for the 67th commemoration of Reverend Tetteh's momentous day.

Rev Ankrah presents V8 to Rev Doe Tetteh

In one of the pictures, spotted by YEN.com.gh, Apostle General Ankrah presents the brand new V8 car to the veteran female preacher, Ghanaweb reported.

The renowned male preacher presented the posh whip in the presence of his wife and some church leaders.

An assistant to the apostle general claimed that the car gift was obtained with the help of other pastors and donors.

Reverend Christy Doe Tetteh founded the Solid Rock Chapel International in Ghana's capital Accra.

See the images below:

