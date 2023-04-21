A video of a woman with tightly braided hair has gone viral, prompting concerns from internet users about the health of her hair

Commenters have pointed out that the hairstyle appears painful and can cause hair loss, particularly around the edges where the hair is tightly pulled

Some have called for more awareness around the potential harm caused by tight braiding

When it comes to beauty and style, there are no limits, and some women would go to slay, regardless of the pain, the cost that goes into it or the discomfort that may come with it.

A video of a woman styling her tightly braided hairstyle has gone viral on social media, sparking hilarious reactions online.

Photos of the hairstyle. Credit: @codedblog

Source: UGC

In the clip posted by @codedblog, the stylist is seen trying to park the neatly albeit tight braids with the edges perfectly tucked into the braided strands.

The woman is seen sitting down, appearing stiff and unable to move as her braids are styled.

Check out the video below which has since gone viral online:

Social media users react to the video of a woman with a braided hairstyle

bee_ola3:

"It’s called “no sleep for the wicked”

lasisi_ololade_zainab:

"My head oooo infact I can feel the pain."

_myfoodcooperative_:

"The name is God no gree."

yofavhairplug:

"No, this is not healthy. Can this head still be correct?"

judithoyediji:

"She no go fit laugh sef."

iyabo_bally:

"I can feel her pain from here."

ammycollectionss:

"Is even paining me as i dey look am."

oyin_gucci:

"What in the headache is going on here."

