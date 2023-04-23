A proud and heartbroken father took the graduation stage at Nelson Mandela University in honour of his late daughter

TikTok user @kgabodelly shared a video showing him walking the stage and professors giving him support

Mzansi paid their respects, showing love to the man as they couldn’t imagine the pain he was feeling

No parent should ever have to experience the loss of a child. One father walked the graduation stage at Nelson Mandela University to accept the degree of his late daughter.

A father took the graduation stage in place of his late daughter and the moment left many in tears. Image: Getty Images

It is an immensely proud moment for any parent to watch their child graduate. However, losing your child just before you get to experience that must be an unexplainable pain.

Heartbreaking TikTok video shows proud dad collecting late daughter’s degree

TikTok user @kgabodelly shared a video showing a man walking the graduation stage, collecting the degree of his late daughter.

Professors comforted the man, showing him great respect as they know the strength it took to do this. Take a look:

Netizens shed tears over the emotional moment

Wow, this must have been tough. People flocked to the comments to pay their respects as well as to show the father support.

Read some of the kind comments:

Natalie Bacon Slambee said:

“This is so sad, sincerest condolences to the family. May the Lord be especially close to you during this time, and may He carry you and sustain you”

Robyn Lentz said:

“What an intensely sad, yet proud, yet sad, moment for her dad. So sorry, Dad, for your loss. Congratulations on her accomplishments, nonetheless.”

Langelihle Chonco said:

“I’m glad they stood up to show respect ❤️. May god give you strength ❤️”

Shillie Peter said:

“So painful watching. Can imagine how this father was feeling. May God Rest her soul in Peace. Amen.”

Oliver Matongo said:

“That's a strong and courageous man walking that podium. I for one wouldn't have managed to do that. May the family be comforted.”

