A happy couple on TikTok shared one of their cute moments in a video as the wife blocked her husband at the door

In the funny video, the wife insisted that the man must pay a fine of £100 (GHc1.4K) for coming home late and breaking the house's number 1 rule

Many people who watched the video said the man looked so shy even as he negotiated the fine down to GHc720

A beautiful lady (@jessicaseth) and a young man who always make beautiful and creative content around their home on TikTok shared a clip.

In the TikTok video, they showed how they were both best friends. The woman stood at the door and blocked her husband from coming in. She accused him of coming home late from work by two hours.

The husband laughed as he tried to pay the fine. Photo source: @jessicaseth

Man tries to negotiate with wife

The wife said that by doing that, he broke the number 1 rule of their home. She demanded that the man pay the sum of £100 (GHc1.4K) before she would allow him in.

Shy about the woman filming him, the man negotiated to pay £50 (GHc720). Many people who reacted to the video said they had such a wonderful family.

Watch the video below:

The couple's video has gathered over 1700 comments with more than 68,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

maryann asked:

"Is your husband single?"

Ama konadu said:

"Sis which App did u downloaded him? please help a sister. Women supporting women ryt?"

Shaggy said:

"He is very gentle and a shy man."

user6197023133975 said:

"My husband will be like.........abeg make I enter na ooooo I don tire abeg na."

Mona Lisa said:

"Naaa his negotiation skills is non existent this man can’t negotiate to save his life."

Nkeiruka David said:

"See him trying to bribe her by touching. I love his humour he looks really nice."

OLA said:

"Nigerian man go tell you, Amaka! if I turn back, that's it. I no dey come back again. Okay, na joke I dey joke o."

