A man posted a video of an elderly airport janitor, and now the whole world is looking for him

TikTok user @lopezj721 saw the man and knew he needed to help him as no one at that age should be working hard

One woman came forward and said she would get his details, and many others are prepared to support him

Hearts broke after seeing a TikTok video of an elderly janitor at Pittsburgh International Airport pushing a heavy cleaning cart. Someone posted the video to find the man, and now the whole world is looking for him.

TikTok user @lopezj721 shared this man's video to try and help raise money to let him live the last years of his life peacefully. Image: Getty Images and TikTok / @lopezj721

Times are tough, which means some people are working until their deaths. Seeing how people have come together to help this elderly man is truly heartwarming.

TikTok video of elderly janitor goes viral

TikTok user @lopezj721 shared this video in hopes of finding the man. He saw him while boarding a flight and had to find a way to help.

The video shows a very old man hunched over a huge cleaning cart, pushing it through the airport. It is heartbreaking! Take a look:

The world comes together to help the elderly man retire

Seeing this video had hearts all over the globe breaking. The comment section was filled with people asking how they could help. A few people stepped forward to help find him, and one woman who works at the airport reported that his name was John and she would help get his details. People are determined to have this man retired ASAP!

Read some of the heartwarming support:

@Mary Elizabeth McMah said:

“I am an employee at the airport. His name is John. Breaks my heart when I see him.”

@Joey Swoll said:

“Good man for this! Look at everyone coming here to support a stranger. We need more of this compassion and kindness on social media. Thank you!”

@Deanna said:

“I’m invested. I have 16 dollars until payday, but John needs it more than I do.”

@Miss Ellie said:

“Please!!!! This man needs to retire.”

@Los Angeles Girls Who Walk said:

“Ready to donate once we identify him!”

@loveisbeneficial said:

“Omg this is so sad, please find this man!”

