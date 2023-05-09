A man has unfortunately discovered that the two kids he has been raising for years are not his biological children

The sad news came after the man decided to go for a DNA test to determine the paternity of his children

Sadly, his wife has died, and it would be difficult for him to find out the real father of the children

A man who went for a DNA test discovered that the children he was raising were not his biological kids.

The 36-year-old man disclosed that he has two children with his wife, who is late.

The man did a DNA test on his two children and found they were not his. Photo credit: Getty Images/Petri Oeschger and @jon_d_doe. First photo is used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

Unfortunately, the death of his wife would be a challenge to finding the real father of the two children.

Man finds he is not the wife of his two children

After his wife's death, he decided to do a DNA, and the result proved shocking. The confused man brought the matter to Facebook, asking the opinion of members of the public.

The Facebook post has made it to Twitter, where it was re-shared by jon_d_doe @. Many are now offering the man some pieces of advice.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@The_HSE_Officer said:

"It’s better he gives the children back to the late wife’s family, while he moves on with his life. If in case the father of the children comes for them in future, he won’t have much to lose."

@NGBBTrippleKing reacted:

"I think this is the worst thing that can happen to a man."

@7Inches_LONG commented:

"The secrets many women take to the grave are something else."

@kelex213j said:

"This is not fair."

@TenaLion007 said:

"Take the wife's phone. Check all messages and all contact you definitely gonna see the father or fathers."

Ghanaian lady confused as DNA test proves her child is not her husband's

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady in Ghana sought answers online after learning of a rather strange development from her doctor, whom she confided in.

In a narration to famous social media influencer, David Bondze-Mbir, the lady who spoke anonymously indicated that she noticed some strange characteristics in one of her children and decided to run tests on her.

Source: Legit.ng