Ghanaian musician Medikal has explained why his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby was part of the surprised acts at his Indigo O2 concert

Medikal revealed that he wasn't trying to spite his ex-wife, but he wanted his fans to experience a great show

Some social media users have applauded Medikal for putting Ghana on the world map through his music

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has spoken about his electrifying performance with his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby at his Indigo O2 concert on the United Showbiz program.

The father-of-one Medikal explained that he wanted his fans to enjoy a memorable show, and his song Too Risky featuring Sister Derby is one of his hit songs to date.

I have a song with Sister Derby, which is very popular. I wanted people to feel the live performance of what they watch on my Snapchat and music videos.

Someone might be in London; they have heard the song Too Risky and watched the music video several times but haven't seen the live performance.

It was nice for Sister Derby to join me on stage if my fans return home, they can talk about the memorable experience at the event.

That is what it is. I wasn't trying to prove any point. I was just trying to have fun and let my fans have an experience of a great event.

Medikal and Sister's stunning performance at the Indigo O2 concert

Ghanaian musician Medikal and his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby, popularly called the African Mermaid's performance, was the highlight of his most-talked-about concert at the Indigo O2 in London.

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's trending interview on United Showbiz

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

carter_deuces1 stated:

Medikal congrats button>>>>>>>>>

kwame8445 stated:

Se mo ani awu

Bayonaghcomedian stated:

These questions you're asking de33 slow ooo,,,,,,anyway I blame I blame Nana Addo

star_ly63 stated:

Nice answer

smallish_carter stated:

Ah swear I know medikal won’t disappoint I love this

ahenkan_manuel stated:

I'm loving the guy

mzz_akua9 stated:

Herrrrrrr his responses were so good

veraboateng.50552 stated:

Thank you Medikal

bra_ogala stated:

Osii Saa Information nu mepa wo kyew anka wode y3 den??

k2_rankvng stated:

Someone was behind Medikal telling him to cool down like he will give dem woto woto

Mimiestrendz stated:

I never knew @amgmedikal talks so well, that’s a very decent submission and I love. I love how he spoke with all humility

Gidiasamoah stated:

@amgmedikal spoke so well about attacks on opinions shared by pundits. He just won my love n respect

Kwesiefrem stated:

Herrr Medikal @Medikal adey feel am passs

terrynewman_ stated:

Well spoken @amgmedikal

Kwesiefrem stated:

@amgmedikal obia twa ne ticket

Medikal Fires MzGee For Asking About His Ex-Wife Fella: "Are You Still With Your First Boyfriend?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about fans of Ghanaian musician Medikal, who were impressed by his answers to some of the questions he asked on the United Showbiz program.

Rather than concentrating on his problems, the rapper implored Ghanaians to join him in celebrating his successful event in London.

Several social media users have commented on UTV's viral video, which was uploaded to Instagram.

