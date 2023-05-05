A rich Nigerian man based in Brazil has shown the houses he was able to build for his family back in the village

Before he started the project, he broke down the mud house sitting on the land, leaving only the foundation

Many people thronged the man's comment section to appreciate him for the beautiful thing he did for his family

A young Nigerian man, @akubigbrazil, who is based abroad, has shared a video of how he pulled down the mud house of his family in the village and put three houses in its place.

Celebrating the achievement on TikTok, the man's clip captured what the old house looked like. Many people gathered around to watch as a borehole was dug before the building projects started.

People praised him for using his wealth well. Photo source: @akubigbrazil

Source: UGC

Man roofs building with strong sheets

Seconds into the video, the new buildings were at a roofing level with woodwork done and awaiting sheets.

The houses were also fenced at completion. Many people in the man's comment section congratulated him for how he changed his family's life.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40 comments and more than 900 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Perry Nice12 said:

"Dream."

Mayor Igbo Nile said:

"Big congratulations."

AMARACHUKWU said:

"Congratulations bro."

Roman Dave said:

"Congratulations sir."

obettaifydivine said:

"Congratulations am the next online."

Winner Anthony said:

"God is great congratulations."

odogwu jumatic said:

"I tap from your glory."

Felixwhite said:

"Only God can do this."

