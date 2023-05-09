A creative man has built an excellent house using a container, and the outcome has impressed many TikTok users

He made a video showing the house when he started building it, and when he finished with everything nicely fitted

The man's creative abilities in converting the container into a house have endeared him to many people

A video on TikTok showed a beautiful house which was constructed using one long container.

TikTok user @tinspaces, who did the construction, posted a video showing when the building started and finished.

The house constructed with the use of a container looks posh and neat. Photo credit: TikTok/@tinspaces.

The container was positioned where the owner wanted the house to be, and the cutting and fitting of necessary materials began.

Posh house built with container goes viral

The container had three openings that would later serve as doors. The doors made the container look like a shop.

Also, a roof was created for the container to insulate the heat that might penetrate the iron.

When the finished product was shown in the video, many people were impressed by the creativity.

The container house looks posh, neat and very serene. The video has drawn reactions from house lovers. Some expressed the desire to have something like that.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@CorruptedHeathen said:

"Should probably do the sidewalk too."

@Re_Emancipation asked:

"I hope this is a technical question. Why build with a container? Aren’t iron rods and blocks cheaper than containers?"

@Frost786786 said:

"It looks like a Minecraft house."

@Mentat asked:

"Cost? What about zoning and permits?"

@jenny said:

"I like that. I want one."

@Αντωνης said:

"Amazing transformation."

@Mwiza Mphande commented:

"Costly. The container is expensive. Beautiful though."

@Benjammin said:

"Spent a fortune covering up the container."

@marv drek asked:

"How much for this?"

@mummyof2rugrats said:

"Do you make this from scratch? We are looking into it for a new home."

@Khabazela asked:

"How much does it cost to convert?"

@Prince Ali said:

"Absolutely beautiful! great job!"

