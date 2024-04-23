A pretty Ghanaian lady is travelling around the world looking for a man to marry her

The lady identified as Francisca AK, in a trending TikTok video, said she would not end the year without a man

Netizens reacted to the video and expressed interest

A Ghanaian lady based abroad who could no longer bear being single appears to be globetrotting to look for her dream man to marry.

The pretty-looking lady, affectionately known as Francisca AK, says she does not understand why a beautiful woman like her would struggle to find a man to call her own.

Francisca AK Photo credit: _franciscaak/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Consequently, as part of her travels across the world, Francisca AK has decided to make herself available and approachable to any man interested in getting to know in any country she visits.

Francisca, a travel enthusiast, has travelled across many cities in Europe sightseeing and love-hunting, but her last post shows that she has landed in Paris, the French capital.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the travel enthusiast announced her arrival in the French capital while declaring that she was not ending 2024 without a man.

"I'm in Paris and I want to manifest my man. Obviously, I'm here alone but I will not end this 2024 alone. I will be in a relationship, so I'm manifesting my man tonight," she proclaimed.

"...I'm telling you by the end of this year, my man will find me or i will find my man because this is not possible. How? Like look at me, fine girl like me single, why? that's not possible. So yeah, I'm manifesting my man, try to locate me, DM me, send me a message," she further said.

Netizens react

Netizens who chanced on her video reacted with some expressing interest and serenading her with sweet words.

smarto commented:

"am interested in u."

Don_Diego25 also said:

"you definitely gonna marry a Muslim guy trust me."

Ning Waamis Nanzus also reacted:

"God bless you with a good man."

Francisca AK replied

"Thank you."

Source: YEN.com.gh