A mother has captured with her charming triplets at a dedication ceremony attended by her family and loved ones

A video giving netizens a glimpse of events at the heartwarming occasion was posted on social media

Many online users who thronged the comments area of the post tapped into the blessing of the new mum who waited for seven years for her own babies

A mother who waited seven years before welcoming triplets posed with her adorable babies during a heartwarming dedication ceremony to celebrate the kids.

During the event, @enemercy24 looked sincerely happy as she posed with the babies. The new mum rocked a stunning outfit embellished with glittering designs, while the triplets wore matching baby outfits.

Woman dedicates her triplets at heartwarming ceremony. Photo credit: Juana Mari Moya/official_shaddash (Instagram).

Posting a video from the ceremony on her verified Instagram account, social media user Official_shaddash gushed over the mum and her babies.

“Yesterday was filled with so much joy as we dedicated my friend’s triplet After 7 years of waiting @enemercy24 my darling friend before IG Congratulations once again boo,” the caption read.

The moment Official_shaddash and @enemercy24 captured memories at the ceremony was filmed.

Watch the video below:

Peeps celebrate new mum and her triplets

At the time of this publication, the video of @enemercy24 had raked in more than 61,000 views. Many tapped into the blessing of the woman like fans who claimed the blessing of actress Tracey Boakye during the christening ceremony of her son.

51-year-old Ghanaian woman gives birth to quadruplet

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman who battled childlessness for 24 years in marriage has given birth to quadruplets.

The 51-year-old woman called Louisa could not hide her joy as she shared her story on social media.

In an Instagram video shared by Pastor Jerry Eze, Lousia said she tried everything medically for her to have her children when she married over two decades ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh