Tracey Boakye and her lovely husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, christened their child in a beautiful ceremony in Kumasi on May 19, 2023

Family and friends were there to show their support and gospel artiste Piesie Esther was there to entertain guests

YEN.com.gh compiled photos and videos of the christening of Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah christened their newborn baby boy, Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah, on May 19, 2023.

The christening was held in a plush ceremony in Kumasi, with family and close friends bearing witness and celebrating with The Ntiamoahs.

It was also streamed live on Tracey Boakye's YouTube channel on Tracey Boakye TV.

Tracey Boakye and husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah at their son's christening. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye @unlimitedstudios @heightz_studios @thret_studios

Photos and videos of the christening of Tracey Boakye's son

Many guests were present to witness the ceremony as they thronged the venue dressed in all-white.

Videos and photos showed the outstanding decor of the venue, as everywhere had a splash of white and blue.

During the ceremony, Tracey Boakye and her supportive husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, rocked two different outfits.

They wore all-white for the first look, and their second had a splash of colour. She went in for an all-pink dress, and he went in for a blue kaftan and trousers.

Below is the full video of the christening of Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Piesie Esther thrills guest with songs

Piesie Esther entertained guests with hit songs such as her recently released and trending song, 'Wayε Me Yie'.

At one point, she was joined by Tracey Boakye as they sang together and gave glory to God for the good things He had done.

The Kumawood actress sang 'Wayε Me Yie' with so much passion as she made hand gestures in the air.

In a video shared on the Instagram page of Piesie Esther, Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah were captured on the dancefloor as Piesie Esther performed.

Below is a video of Piese Esther performing at the christening of Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Below are lovely photos of Tracey Boakye's third child being christened.

Below are more photos of when family and a pastor christened baby Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Below are photos of Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, looking ethereal in their first look.

Tracey Boakye and hubby slay in 2nd look at son's christening

