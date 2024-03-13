A Black woman and her lover have exchanged vows in a gorgeous white wedding climaxed with a lavish reception

A heartwarming video capturing beautiful scenes at the couple's plush reception has emerged on the internet

The footage of their reception, where the caption indicated that the bride tied the knot at 54, has many in awe

A video giving a glimpse of the gorgeous white wedding of a Black woman who tied the knot at 54 has warmed the hearts of many social media users.

As the caption accompanying the footage reveals, the woman's joy was not just about the wedding but about the journey of waiting and displaying her resilience and patience that has inspired many.

Black woman who married at 54 and her hubby dance at their wedding reception. Photo credit: don_morphy.

Black couple's look

In footage shared on the Instagram page of Don_morphy, the bride opted for a long, stunning dress to exchange vows with her suited husband, who is in his 60s.

Following their heartfelt vows, the couple and their loved ones came together for a joyous dinner, marking the beginning of their new journey as a family.

Don_morphy posted the heartwarming video of the couple's wedding, celebrating their enduring love and happiness, which resonated with many on social media.

''When your Man is a Don, it's never too late. We had our Dream Wedding in our 50s & 60s. So happy I waited on God,'' the caption read.

The couple looked elegant, like Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn, who also tied the knot recently.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over couple

At the time of writing this report, more than 1,000 people had watched the video. Many thronged the comments section to gush over the duo, with many in awe. Some doubted the bride's age.

Oche.fije commented:

Wow! Awesome.

Chandos.beauty said:

They are both cute .

Dr_alwaysrozy wrote:

This guy's dancing steps trouble my eyes. Congratulations, beautiful woman ❤️.

Eboniegroundheights2222 said:

Blessings that you waited. I was 52 when I married the love of my life. Bless you and your husband that the lord chose just for you !!.

Catrinathecreative reacted:

Beautiful .

Jrtmakeup said:

Congratulations! .

Miiss_sassy_sophia commented:

Love this. Beautiful couple.

Elaineturner2915 said:

Gorgeous.

Weikert_dreaming commented:

You both look fabulous!

Trishy_p3 commented:

God is Good You look amazing Congratulations to you both .

Yulondachild_ofgod wrote:

Love it! You look amazing!

Yulondachild_ofgod posted:

Gon girl!

Rondab2 said:

They looked fabulous, and congratulations .

Sassy_vitz commented:

This Issa vibe .

Oriwithastory posted:

They look amazing!

Justjasssssss reacted:

54 where? You look amazing!

Natoya_joshua wrote:

Beautiful ❤.

