A Ghanaian woman who battled childlessness for 24 years in marriage has given birth to quadruplets.

The 51-year-old woman called Louisa could not hide her joy as she shared her story on social media.

In an Instagram video shared by Pastor Jerry Eze, Lousia said she tried everything medically for her to have her children when she married over two decades ago.

However, all efforts proved futile, and she gave up on becoming a mother until a friend introduced her to the NSPPD prayer platform.

"I've been married for the past 24 years and started looking for the fruit of the womb. I visited many hospitals, and it all didn't work. There was a time I was diagnosed with fibroid, did an operation, tried and tried, but it still didn't work."

"In September 2022, a friend of mine introduced me to the NSPPD platform, and I started praying from there. About two months into the prayers, I noticed I was pregnant. I never went a day without joining the prayers throughout the pregnancy," she narrated.

She further said Pastor Jerry Eze said one day during their daily prayers that someone was carrying multiples even though the doctors had told her it was just one child. She went back to the hospital a month before her due date, and it was detected that she was carrying quadruplets.

By her 51st birthday, Lousia had delivered quadruplets after asking God to bless her with children on her 50th birthday. Lousia gave birth to three girls and a boy.

