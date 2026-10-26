Alimat Abiola said her husband persuaded the whole family to travel to Nigeria together before quietly boarding a flight back to the UK alone

The man allegedly removed his wife and children from his UK visa while they were still in Nigeria, trying to reach him

He later sent Alimat a divorce document through a view-once WhatsApp message that disappeared before she could finish reading it

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Alimat Abiola, a Nigerian woman based in the UK, broke down in tears after her husband allegedly lured her and their children back to Nigeria under false pretences before returning to Britain without them on 26 October 2026.

The couple had been living in the UK since 2022, when they relocated as a family. Her husband held a student visa, and she and their children were listed as dependants.

Women gets heartbroken after husband abandons her for the UK and sends their divorce via WhatsApp. Photo Credit: Uriel Sinai

Source: Getty Images

Because his visa restricted him to 20 hours of paid work per week, Alimat took on a greater share of the financial burden. "I contributed towards paying his school fees, helped cover household expenses and took care of the family," she said.

Once he completed his studies and switched to a work visa, the relationship began to deteriorate. He accused her of neglecting the home, despite the fact that she was contributing to groceries, electricity bills and childcare. He reportedly told her repeatedly that she was ungrateful and reminded her that he was the one who had brought her to the UK.

The Trip That Changed Everything

The husband eventually suggested that their daughter should attend boarding school in Nigeria for her Islamic upbringing, promising the girl would return during school holidays. He later pressed for the entire family to make the trip, arguing that Alimat's presence would help their daughter settle in.

She agreed. While she and the children paid a short visit to her parents, her husband remained behind. When she came back, she could not get through to him. His phone was off, his messages went unanswered, and it was a boda boda rider who first broke the news that he had left the previous day. A check at his sister's home confirmed his bags were gone.

Two days later, Alimat called his workplace in the UK, where staff confirmed he had returned. The following morning, he sent a series of WhatsApp messages announcing the marriage was over.

Divorce Letter Sent as Disappearing Message

What came next shook her deeply. He followed up with a view-once document. "I opened it, and what I saw left me in shock. It was a divorce letter stating that we were divorced and that both parties had agreed to it," she said. The message vanished before she could finish reading it, and she insists she never signed any such agreement.

When she attempted to contact him about their passports, which remained in her possession, and to ask about their immigration status, he blocked her.

"He had left, removed me and the children from his visa, and sent me a divorce paper I knew nothing about," she said.

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Source: YEN.com.gh