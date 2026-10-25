Philip Asumang travelled to Dubai and sent money home to build a house on land offered by his fiancée's mother

The couple's relationship collapsed while Philip was abroad, leading to a dramatic dispute over the property

Florence confirmed she sold the house but says her family is owed money that complicates any repayment

A Ghanaian man based in Dubai is demanding GH¢100,000 in compensation after his former fiancée allegedly sold a house he financed and built on her mother's land while he was working overseas.

Philip Asumang brought his grievances to Oyerepa Afutuo. This popular Oyerepa TV programme handles domestic and relationship disputes, and on October 22, 2026, he walked viewers through the full arc of a relationship that began with bread sales in Suame and ended in a bitter property row.

Ghanaian man tells his ex-girlfriend to Oyerepa Afutuo after she sold the house he built on her mom's land. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian lady leaves boyfriend in Dubai after buying house for her

Philip first crossed paths with Florence through her mother, widely known as Maa Vic, around 2020, when both were involved in trading bread in the Ashanti Region. Philip and Maa Vic's friendship deepened over time, and she eventually proposed introducing him to one of her daughters. After Philip was unable to choose at an initial meeting, Maa Vic took matters into her own hands and selected Florence for him.

The courtship was not without its complications. Florence initially turned down Philip's marriage proposal, though her mother stepped in to encourage her to reconsider. The two eventually entered a relationship, and Maa Vic sweetened the arrangement by offering them a portion of her land on which to build a home when they were financially ready.

It was also through Florence's family that Philip found his way to Dubai. Florence told him her mother had met a travel agent at church who could help him secure work abroad. He took the opportunity, relocated to Dubai, and began remitting money to Ghana for the construction of a house on the land Maa Vic had offered.

Once the house was complete, Florence ended the relationship. Maa Vic initially proposed a compromise: split the land so Philip could keep the house while Florence took a separate portion. Before anything could be formalised, however, Philip received a call informing him that Florence had already sold the property.

Dubai-based Ghanaian demands GH¢100,000 from ex-lover for selling his house

He returned to Ghana to confront the situation, stating clearly what he wanted. "What I need right now is that I need my GH¢100,000 that I spent on the project from them," he said.

He also noted that throughout their relationship, Florence had insisted on abstaining from sexual relations until marriage, a boundary he said he respected, and that his total expenditure on the relationship and the house exceeded GH¢100,000.

At a subsequent meeting to resolve the matter, Maa Vic surprised him by claiming he owed her money, adding another layer of dispute to an already strained situation.

Florence, reached during the programme, confirmed she had ended the relationship and acknowledged that the house had been sold.

She explained that her family had lent Philip GH¢12,000 towards his Dubai travel costs and that proceeds from the sale were partly needed to fund her younger sister's education.

She said she was willing to return a portion of the money to Philip, but on her own terms. "For the money, I will give it to him because I have indicated that earlier, but the land that the house is on is mine, so I need part of the money from it after deducting the money that we borrowed from him. Philip maintains that GH¢100,000 is the minimum he will accept as settlement."

The YouTube video is below:

What happens when you build a house on partner's land

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about what can happen when someone builds a house on a partner’s land in Ghana and the factors courts may consider when a relationship ends.

A 2025 Supreme Court case involved a husband who built an unfinished house on land acquired by his wife.

The ruling upheld a property settlement, but did not mean every house built on a partner’s land automatically belongs to the landowner.

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Source: YEN.com.gh