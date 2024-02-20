A video of a woman opening up on the circumstances surrounding her travel to the US has got people talking

She revealed that she sold her house to fund her travel and was delighted she did that

She admonished Ghanaians to relocate abroad once the opportunity presents itself

A Ghanaian woman has divided opinions on social media after revealing that she sold her house so she could relocate to the US.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @keeplifegh03, the woman who relocated to the US in 2017 revealed in the interview that she opted to sell her house for GH¢80,000 in order to fund her travel and has no regrets.

Ghanaian lady sells house to relocate abroad Photo credit: A Media/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The woman said after four months of arriving in the US, she recouped the amount she got from her old house, adding that she has now built a more luxurious home in Ghana.

The lady who spoke with a lot of confidence admonished Ghanaians not to turn down the opportunity to relocate to the US because she has benefited immensely from it.

At the time of writing the report, the video by the woman had generated over 1000 likes and 75 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video differed in their opinions over the move by the woman to sell off her house in order to relocate to the US.

Genesis stated:

How can I sell my how, travel to abroad and work to come and build a house again

dirtygods wrote:

I prefer to live minimal life been independent than going to work especially for a foreigner.

DailyForex reacted:

How can you sell a house worth 800 million cedis to travel

Reggarman44 stated

Bad advise if the connection is not genuinely with papers . You could also lose everything so put the same effort in Ghana to triple your investment.

Ghanaian lady advises people not to rush to travel to the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady based in the United States has advised the youth regarding their quest to seek greener pastures abroad.

The old student of Wesley Girls High School said the hustle in the USA is real hence, Ghanaians who yearn to make that trip should be measured in their expectations.

Source: YEN.com.gh