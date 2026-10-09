A KNUST Faculty of Law alum claimed the John Mensah Sarbah Award at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony

The award, given to the best professional law student in Ghana, went to KNUST alumna Akosua Achiaa Sarpong

Sarpong also picked up the Best Student in Civil Procedure award alongside the prestigious prize

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The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Faculty of Law is again boasting the best law student from the Ghana school of Law.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong has been named the recipient of the John Mensah Sarbah Memorial Prize.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong named the recipient of the John Mensah Sarbah Memorial Prize. Credit: Akosua Achiaa Sarpong

Source: Instagram

The Prize is awarded to the student with the best all-round performance in law examinations.

This is the fourth consecutive year the Faculty of Law at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has claimed the honour, having won it every year since 2023.

Sarpong, who has interned with Minkah-Premo & Co, has also been named the Best Student in Civil Procedure.

The top legal prospect is also a product of Notre Dame Girls' Senior High School in Fiapre in the Bono Region.

She will be among the over 1,500 students called to the Bar later on October 9.

The John Mensah Sarbah Award carries significant weight within Ghana's legal community, named after the distinguished Ghanaian lawyer, legislator, and scholar who remains one of the country's most celebrated legal figures.

Over the two decades of its existence, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Faculty of Law has trained eminent lawyers, jurists, and legal academics, in addition to its enviable feats in legal education in Ghana and the Diaspora.

The Faculty of Law has cultivated a sterling record since it started producing LLB graduates for the Ghana School of Law.

Since its first batch of students were called to the Bar in October 2008, the school has won the coveted John Mensah Sarbah Award for the overall best graduating law student 11 times.

Two cabinet ministers set to be called to the Bar

YEN.com.gh reported that two cabinet ministers will also be called to the Bar.

Sam George, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, attended a black-tie Call to the Bar dinner in Accra on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh