Ghana’s Ambassador to Spain, Kalsoume Sinare, has paid a special visit to a longtime friend and respected colleague from the Ghanaian movie industry this week

She shared several photos from the heartwarming visit on her Instagram page and expressed gratitude to the facility where her colleague has been receiving care

Many celebrities and fans have reacted to the photos, praising the veteran actress for checking on her ailing colleague and wishing him a speedy recovery

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Ghana’s Ambassador to Spain, Kalsoume Sinare, has visited her ailing colleague, veteran actor Emmanuel Armah, at a rehabilitation centre.

Ambassador Kalsoume Sinare visits her ailing colleague, veteran actor Emmanuel Armah, at a rehabilitation centre. Photo source: @kalsoume

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress shared photos from the visit on her Instagram page on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Armah has reportedly been battling the effects of a stroke for several years, which affected his speech and mobility.

The visit took place at the Citi Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center, which Kalsoume thanked in her post.

Kalsoume rose to fame as an actress before she was appointed Ghana’s Ambassador to Spain by President John Dramani Mahama. Both are among the well-known faces of Ghana’s movie industry.

Kalsoume Sinare visits Emmanuel Armah

In the photos, Armah was seen seated in a wheelchair, smiling as Kalsoume leaned in to speak with him. Another photo showed the two posing together inside the facility.

“It was humbling to visit my big brother, a dear friend and colleague Emmanuel Ammah popularly known as Achuba,” she wrote.

She prayed for God to continue to protect, strengthen and guide him. Kalsoume also thanked the rehabilitation centre for its work.

The Instagram post from Kalsoume Sinare, in which she visits Emmanuel Armah, is below.

Emmanuel Armah’s health journey

According to reports, Armah has been living with the effects of a stroke for about 11 years. In October 2026, Nollywood legend Pete Edochie visited him at his home in Accra during a trip to Ghana.

The Nigerian actor was moved to tears and offered him financial support. Edochie also led those present in prayer for Armah’s strength and recovery.

Celebrities react to Kalsoume’s visit to Armah

Many celebrities and fans praised Kalsoume for the visit and wished Armah a speedy recovery. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

abeikusantana said:

“God bless you H.E.”

realngoziorji said:

“God bless you always your Excellency. May the Lord grant Emmanuel Amah divine healing and restoration.”

gloriaosarfo said:

“Bless your heart your Excellency.”

monagucciofficial said:

“I love my daddy to the moon and back! Uncle Nii Armah, speedy recovery Papa!”

roseokpo said:

“Life. Thanks for checking up on him.”

Kalsoume Sinare meets King of Spain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kalsoume Sinare presented her credentials to the King of Spain in September 2026.

Her husband, former Black Stars player Anthony Baffoe, shared a video of the ceremony on Instagram. Describing the occasion as a truly special and memorable day, he praised her for representing Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh