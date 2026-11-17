Switzerland announced new fee requirements for foreign spouses seeking to obtain Swiss citizenship through naturalisation

The costs involved run into thousands of Swiss francs, translating to significant sums in Ghanaian cedis

The announcement has drawn attention from Ghanaians living in Switzerland who may be affected by the new requirements

Switzerland has officially outlined the costs that foreign nationals married to Swiss citizens must pay to acquire citizenship, with the figures likely to come as a surprise to many applicants, including Ghanaians in the diaspora.

According to the new guidelines, foreign spouses seeking Swiss citizenship through facilitated naturalisation must pay a federal fee of 900 Swiss francs, which converts to roughly GH¢16,200 at current exchange rates.

Switzerland announces how much foreign spouses must pay to become citizens. Photo credit: ullstein bild Dtl & Andreas Haas/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This amount covers only the federal portion of the application; cantonal and municipal fees are added separately and vary depending on where the applicant resides.

In total, the full cost of naturalisation for a foreign spouse can run to several thousand Swiss francs.

What the Swiss citizenship process involves

To qualify for facilitated naturalisation, a foreign spouse must have been married to a Swiss citizen for at least three years and must have lived in Switzerland for a minimum of five years.

Applicants are also required to demonstrate integration into Swiss society, which includes proficiency in one of Switzerland's national languages, familiarity with Swiss customs and laws, and a clean criminal record.

The process is distinct from ordinary naturalisation, which is significantly longer and more expensive.

Facilitated naturalisation was designed to offer a more accessible route for spouses of Swiss nationals, though the associated costs still present a considerable barrier for many.

What this means for Ghanaians in Switzerland

Switzerland is home to a small but established Ghanaian community, and the new fee structure has practical implications for those considering citizenship.

At current rates, the federal fee alone of GH¢16,200 is a substantial amount for many Ghanaian families, before cantonal charges are factored in.

For Ghanaians who have built lives in Switzerland through marriage, understanding these requirements is essential.

Those who meet the residency and integration criteria are encouraged to consult the relevant cantonal authorities or the State Secretariat for Migration for guidance specific to their circumstances.

Switzerland reveals citizenship fees for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Switzerland announced the official cost of applying for citizenship, which covered fees at the federal, cantonal, and municipal levels.

The total amount a foreigner paid to acquire Swiss citizenship varied significantly depending on the canton and municipality of residence.

Ghanaians who considered Swiss citizenship had to convert a substantial sum into cedis to understand the full financial commitment involved.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh