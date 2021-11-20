The Ashanti Regional office of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been closed by the owner of the building

Ghanaweb reports that the landlady and her children stormed the NPP Ashanti Regional Secretariate to demand three years of unpaid rent arrears

The family disrupted the meeting and closed the office

The Ashanti Regional office of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been closed by the owner of the building over unpaid rent arrears, Ghanaweb reports.

The report indicated that the landlady and her children stormed her property during a meeting of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) held at the NPP Ashanti Regional Secretariate to demand three years of unpaid rent arrears.

The son of the landlady, Emmanuel Quanty told Pure FM's Osei Kwadawo that the party has operated in the building for over five years contrary to the two-year agreement.

'Angry' Landlady Closes Ashanti Regional NPP Office Over Unpaid Rent Photo credit: @PkaySuccess/Ghanaweb

Source: UGC

He explained that the party's leadership failed to renew the agreement after their rent expired.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''After the two years agreement expired, the party leadership, declined several invitations to meet us for a new agreement,'' Ghanaweb quoted Quanty as saying.

He revealed that the party paid GHc1000 every month as rent with the old agreement.

''Now we are waiting for Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, but if he fails to show up, we will close down the building till the leadership of the party comes for another agreement,'' he said.

Source: Yen