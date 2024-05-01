Who is Latto dating? Exploring her dating history and relationships

Alyssa Michelle Stephens, popularly known as Latto, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. She first came into the limelight in 2016 after she won the inaugural season of the Lifetime reality TV rap show The Rap Game. Aside from her music career, her personal life has fascinated fans, with many wondering whether she is in a relationship. So, who is Latto dating?

Latto attends the Rabanne Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show (L). The rapper at Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 (R). Photo: Pascal Le Segretai, Jerritt Clark (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Latto started making music at a young age and quickly gained a following in the underground rap scene in Atlanta. In 2020, she released her first studio album, Queen of da Souf, showcasing her versatility as an artist. She has released several other hit songs, like Big Energy and Sunday Service. Regarding personal life, some people speculated that she was 21 Savage's girlfriend at some point, but that is not the case.

Profile summary

Full name Alyssa Michelle Stephens Famous as Latto, Big Latto, Mulatto Date of birth 22 December 1998 Age 25 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilogram 58 Body measurements in inches 34-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Shayne Stephens Mother Misti Pitts Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Education Lovejoy High School Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $5 million Instagram @latto777 Twitter Facebook

Who is Latto?

Latto was born Alyssa Michelle Stephens on 22 December 1998 in Columbus, Ohio, United States, to Shayne Stephens and Misti Pitts. Shayne is a well-known entrepreneur. He owns Pittsopenenterprise, a basement cleaning company.

The American singer grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, alongside her younger sister, Brooklyn Nikole. Brooklyn is a model and influencer known for uploading her fashion and modelling-focused photos on her Instagram account.

Top-5 facts about Latto. Photo: Claudio Lavenia (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Alyssa attended Lovejoy High School. She first became famous in 2016 after winning the inaugural season of the Lifetime reality TV rap show The Rap Game. In August 2020, she released her debut studio album, Queen of Da Souf. She has since released several tracks, including Big Energy and Sunday Service.

Who is Latto dating?

Is Latto in a relationship? The Rap Game season one winner is in a relationship, but she has yet to reveal her boyfriend's identity. In her interview with Hot 107.9 in January 2023, Michelle said her boyfriend pays her bills. However, she kept his identity under wraps.

The American singer also disclosed to Cosmopolitan in June 2023 why she keeps her cards close to her chest regarding her current relationship. She stated;

If something is special to me, I’m going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life.

The rapper was also asked if she was a jealous type, and she responded:

You know what, I’m crazy, but I’m not that crazy. I let him have his time, and he lets me have mine. We trust each other.... We’ve built that trust, and I think people will probably be caught off guard or shocked at who I am in a relationship versus my public persona.

Latto's dating history

According to Latto's relationship timeline, she has also been linked to some high-profile men in the past. They include Bandit Gang Marco, 21 Savage, and Key Glock. Here are more details about her past relationships.

Bandit Gang Marco

Marco is an established rapper, singer, and songwriter from the United States. Marco and Latto reportedly in 2015 and eventually split in 2017. However, the former lovebirds kept their romance private.

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

21 Savage attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, professionally known as 21 Savage, is a renowned British-American rapper. His notable hit songs include Redrum, Ball w/o You and Bank Account.

Latto was rumoured to be 21 savage's girlfriend in 2020. The speculation emerged after the duo reportedly vacationed together in Puerto Rico during the Columbus native's 22nd birthday. The rappers' fans believed that 21 Savage was present at Latto's birthday celebration after both entertainers uploaded an Instagram Story from the same tropical location.

However, the Big Energy rapper refuted the claims of having an affair with Shéyaa during her interview with Wild 94.1. She said,

It's videos on YouTube of me performing with him at the Palace; I think that was the Palace. Like it be real respect, you know what I’m saying?

Latto and 21 Savage's relationship rumours again emerged in April 2023, after Latto's tattoo, seemingly of the word Sheyaa behind her right ear, went viral. 21 Salvage's legal name is Shéyaa. The famous rapper has not shed more light on her viral tattoo.

Who is 21 Savage's wife? He is reportedly married to Keyanna Joseph, a beauty entrepreneur. Rumours emerged in September 2023 that the alleged couple's marriage had ended after Keyanna filed for divorce from 21 Savage, citing irreconcilable issues.

Markeyvius LaShun Cathey

Key Glock attends the Ziggy Chen Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris, France. Photo: Pierre Suu

Source: Getty Images

Markeyvius, better known as Key Glock, was also linked to Latto in 2020. Key Glock is an American rapper and songwriter known for his popular singles, such as Look At They Face and Dig That.

The Look At They Face rapper collaborated with Latto on the 2019 song HYS. However, Alyssa dismissed her alleged romance with Key Glock during her interview on the Big Facts Podcast.

FAQs

Who is Latto? She is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. What is Latto's real name? Her real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens. How old is Latto? She is 25 years old as of 2024. She was born on 22 December 1998. Who is Latto dating? She has not disclosed her boyfriend's identity. Who has Latto dated in the past? She has been romantically involved with a few celebrities, including Bandit Gang Marco and 21 Savage. Did Latto and 21 Savage have an affair? Even though the pair has sparked dating rumours in the past, they have denied any romantic involvement.

"Who is Latto dating?" is among the searched queries about the rapper online. She has consistently stated publicly that she is in a stable relationship. However, Latto has not revealed the identity of the man she is dating. She dated her fellow rapper, Bandit Gang Marco, between 2015 and 2017. Latto has also been recently linked with Key Glock and 21 Savage, who are also rappers.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Maria Taylor's husband. Maria Taylor is an American sports analyst and sports reporter. She is famous for working for NBC Sports as a sportscaster.

Maria Taylor has been married to Jonathan Lee Hemphill since 2021. Jonathan is an English businessman, co-founder, and president of Paddle, an online auction platform for art and luxury goods. Read this article for more information.

Source: YEN.com.gh