Talented Kidz contestant Biskit has opened up about her relationship with dancers Afrontia and Endurance Grand

The prodigy, in a recent interview, weighed in on the trending debate about who between the two dancers has had the most impact on her journey so far

Biskit took the opportunity to hail Endurance Grand for her role in helping her hone her craft and ensuring she reached the top

Talented Kidz contestant Biskit has fast become one of the most promising young dancers in Ghana.

Her electrifying performances on the Talented Kidz reality show's stage, fueled by Endurance Grand and the DWP Academy, continue to take the prodigy closer to the competition's ultimate prize.

Recent issues between the DWP Academy and its former members have sparked a debate online about who is to be credited with her discovery and development.

Biskit hails Endurance Grand

According to Biskit, she was in Sefwi, far away from Accra, when she shared a dance video online. The video caught the attention of Afronita, who requested that she come to Accra in the comments.

"We shot videos, but she wasn't my trainer," Biskit said in an interview, shedding light on Afronita's short-lived involvement in her journey.

She established that the former DWP Academy member didn't discover, help or manage her at any point in her career.

She named Endurance Grand and Real Cesh from the DWP Academy as her trainers and went on to recount how the female dance superstars have helped share her trajectory in the dance world.

"Endurance Grand is a good person. She is kind-hearted, and she helps people. Sometimes, when I go to dance classes, she takes us out. She is the sponsor behind all the outfits for my TV appearances," Biskit disclosed in a recent interview.

Netizens react to Biskit's appreciation of Endurance Grand

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Biskit's appreciation for Endurance Grand.

Abena Owiah Danquah noted:

Awnnnbiskit is honest. God bless endurance

Selina Nyan wrote:

please we should listen well, if it was not Afronita , Endurance may not know biskit. peace ️

Kindness Pays said:

God bless Endurance Grand. May the Almighty God enlarge her coast. She will live to enjoy the fruit of her labour. Amen

