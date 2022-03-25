President Akufo-Addo is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address next week after an initial postponement

The new date set for the 2022 State of the Nation Address in Parliament is Wednesday, March 30, 2022

This year's SONA is expected to go heavy on the current economic hardships and efforts to mitigate them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

President Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver the long-awaited 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) next week after an initial setback that resulted in a postponement.

This year’s SONA was initially scheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2022, but was postponed following a disagreement between the Presidency and Parliament.

President Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After the postponement triggered pressure on President Nana Akufo-Addo to fulfil his constitutional obligation, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, disclosed that the President was not to be blamed for the delay.

He said Parliament did not communicate a date for the President to come to the House to deliver the SONA.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Commenting on the new date, Second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, has said that the Wednesday, March 30 date would be honoured by the President.

“I’m the Chairman of the Committee in Parliament, that is, the State of the Nation Address Committee of Parliament, and the President will deliver the message on the state of the nation on the 30th, that is next week Wednesday,” the report quoted him.

The 1992 Constitution makes it obligatory for the President to deliver the SONA to Parliament at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of the House.

SONAs present an opportunity for a sitting president to outline the progress, challenges and strategies to surmount the challenges.

The 2022 SONA is expected to go heavy on the current economic challenges and ongoing efforts to mitigate the hardships.

Ofori-Atta's Measures To Mitigate Economic Hardships Lack Clarity – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has described Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's measures to mitigate the economic hardships as unimpressive and lacking clarity.

At a press briefing shortly after the Finance Minister outlined his measures, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the solutions do not reflect the reality of the economic challenges Ghanaians were facing.

He told a packed press on Thursday, March 24, 2022 that the solutions put forth by the Minister were not adequate.

Pay Cuts For Government Appointees Will Not Achieve Much For Economy – Professor Stephen Adei

Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Professor Stephen Adei, has said the pay cut by government appointees and the Council of State would not do much to save the struggling economy.

He told reporters yesterday, March 23, 2022, at a GIMPA event, that the pay cuts are only meant to send a leadership message to Ghanaians.

“It is a leadership example. You are sending a message to the people that we are in difficulties and we know that people are suffering and we want to suffer with you,” Prof Adei said.

Source: YEN.com.gh